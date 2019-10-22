Dawson Hart Uckfield’s Annual Charity Barn Dance in photos
Uckfield danced the night away at Dawson Hart Solicitors’ Annual Charity Barn Dance. Taking place at the Cinque Ports on Friday (October 18), the event was sponosored by Vince Taylor Tofts Estate Agents.
All dances were taught and called by the James Kerry Band. A large raffle took place thanks to kind donations from many local businesses including East Sussex National, Café 212, Knockhatch Adventure Park, Hartfields, Cristobels, Buxted Park, and i36o tickets with Dawson Hart donating a wheelbarrow of alcoholic beverages. See details of the event here
A group enjoys a drink at the barn dance, photo by Ron Hill