Here’s a look at what it’s like to work on Christmas Day in an Eastbourne hospice.

Nel Nicholson joined St Wilfrid’s Hospice, in Broadwater Way, in November 2022 as the trust and foundation fundraiser. When an email came round asking for help over Christmas, she volunteered.

Christmas morning:

Nel said she was ‘more nervous than expected’ due to not being sure what to expect. She’d done at-home care work in the past, with Christmas Day shifts, but never in a hospice.

Day in the life: Volunteers at Eastbourne hospice on Christmas Day (photo from St Wilfrid's Hospice)

She said: “I was acutely aware that for many of those I would see today it would be their last Christmas. How should I act? Should I bring the festive spirit, or be more subdued?”

12pm:

Despite nerves, Nel said the mood in the hospice was cheerful and welcomed by one of the other volunteers. She said: “I got changed into my scrubs and headed down to the volunteer area, where I was met by one of the regular host volunteers* who was smiling and preparing trays, practically on autopilot. I instantly relaxed, knowing I was in very capable hands.”

*A host volunteer is usually someone who has lost someone in the hospice and they give up a lot of their time to ‘pay back’ for the care their loved ones received.

Day in the life: Volunteers at Eastbourne hospice on Christmas Day - Nel Nicholson (photo from St Wilfrid's Hospice)

Christmas dinner:

Nel said this was very hectic as the volunteers prepared to serve dinner and make drinks. She spent time finding out the preferences of the patients to make sure everyone got what they wanted.

Nel said: “The Christmas dinners arrived ready for us to serve – beautiful plates stacked with turkey and all the trimmings (plus delicious vegetarian alternatives) – to the patients and their loved ones. We pushed the trolley round and delivered the meals to each room, along with warm Christmas puddings for a sweet treat.”

Looking back on the day, Nel said she ‘couldn’t have imagined a better way to spend Christmas Day’. She calls herself a bit of Grinch so was relieved to see one of the patients wearing a ‘Bah Humbug’ hat.

Nel said: “Another patient handed each of us a card with ‘Be Lucky’ written on the envelope – inside hid a scratch card for each of us with the words ‘Thank you for being you’ written inside. I nearly cried at this incredibly kind gesture (I didn’t win, although I was secretly grateful for this as I would’ve much preferred one of the regular volunteers to instead!)”

Family members came and went throughout the day, thanking the volunteers when they were there. Nel said: “I felt undeserving of this praise compared to the staff and volunteers who work tirelessly, 24/7, to support these patients. I was grateful nonetheless.

“At 4pm my shift was finished, and I went home with a full heart. I spent the rest of the evening with my husband, grateful for the perspective on what really matters at Christmas time, making a mental note to be less grinchy next year and more grateful for the privilege to be able to celebrate these moments.”

