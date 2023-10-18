Two members of the RNLI Newhaven events team, Claire and Tony, organised a Golf day at Seaford Head Golf Course on Sunday, October 15, raising £3797.75.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to Seaford Head Golf Course who hosted our Golf Day this weekend, raising an outstanding £3,797.75 in donations for Newhaven Lifeboat. We are very grateful for your support and congratulate you for laying on such tremendous weather and a memorable day! Our appreciation goes out to all the members and players whose generosity will help us in our mission to save more lives at sea.

“Last, but not least, thanks to all our volunteer team at Newhaven RNLI who made this event happen and Andy for your speech and play, we'll let you be the judge as to which were the greater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The sun shone and the smiles kept coming. Huge thanks to them both for all their hard work and to all those keen golfers who took part. What a brilliant day!”

Day of golf fundraises nearly £4,000 for Newhaven RNLI

Established in 1803, Newhaven Lifeboat Station covers from Beachy Head to Brighton. It’s a modern afloat station and operates an all-weather Severn class lifeboat. The crews have been awarded 19 medals for gallantry.

To find out more about the station, look for volunteering opportunities or donate to the charity, visit rnli.org