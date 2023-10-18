Day of golf fundraises nearly £4,000 for Newhaven RNLI
A spokesperson said: “Thanks to Seaford Head Golf Course who hosted our Golf Day this weekend, raising an outstanding £3,797.75 in donations for Newhaven Lifeboat. We are very grateful for your support and congratulate you for laying on such tremendous weather and a memorable day! Our appreciation goes out to all the members and players whose generosity will help us in our mission to save more lives at sea.
“Last, but not least, thanks to all our volunteer team at Newhaven RNLI who made this event happen and Andy for your speech and play, we'll let you be the judge as to which were the greater.
"The sun shone and the smiles kept coming. Huge thanks to them both for all their hard work and to all those keen golfers who took part. What a brilliant day!”
Established in 1803, Newhaven Lifeboat Station covers from Beachy Head to Brighton. It’s a modern afloat station and operates an all-weather Severn class lifeboat. The crews have been awarded 19 medals for gallantry.
To find out more about the station, look for volunteering opportunities or donate to the charity, visit rnli.org
Newhaven RNLI will be holding their Annual Christmas Fayre this year on Sunday, November 26, 11am to 3pm at the Con Club in Seaford. There will be stalls, games, refreshments, Tombolas, Grand Raffle and visits from Stormy Stan and Santa. All proceeds will help our crews continue to Save Lives At Sea.