Dead porpoise washes up on Eastbourne beach
A harbour porpoise was found on the beach near Sovereign Harbour by local resident Hilary Chambers on Tuesday (January 21).
Eastbourne’s Coastguard attended the scene after being alerted of the incident, and said the local authority was informed to arrange disposal.
However, the Sussex Dolphin Project has confirmed that the body hasn’t been recovered as it had washed back out to sea before volunteers arrived.
Thea Taylor, managing director at Sussex Dolphin Project, said: “It appears to be a good candidate for post-mortem examination by the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme so we are urging people if they see it again, to report either to us or CSIP directly.”
The CSIP coordinates the investigation of all cetaceans, marine turtles and basking sharks that strand around the coastline.
Thea added: “The area around Eastbourne and the Seven Sisters is one of the hot spots for harbour porpoises along the Sussex coast.
"We are still trying to research their exact numbers, but these animals are notoriously difficult to study due to their small size and shy nature.
"We believe that we currently have a semi resident population that predominantly lives along the Seven Sisters.”
