Dead porpoise washes up on Eastbourne beach

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 10:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents are being urged to report any sightings of a dead porpoise which washed up on a beach in Eastbourne.

A harbour porpoise was found on the beach near Sovereign Harbour by local resident Hilary Chambers on Tuesday (January 21).

Eastbourne’s Coastguard attended the scene after being alerted of the incident, and said the local authority was informed to arrange disposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the Sussex Dolphin Project has confirmed that the body hasn’t been recovered as it had washed back out to sea before volunteers arrived.

The porpoise washed up on the beach near the north harbour. Photo: Hilary ChambersThe porpoise washed up on the beach near the north harbour. Photo: Hilary Chambers
The porpoise washed up on the beach near the north harbour. Photo: Hilary Chambers

Thea Taylor, managing director at Sussex Dolphin Project, said: “It appears to be a good candidate for post-mortem examination by the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme so we are urging people if they see it again, to report either to us or CSIP directly.”

The CSIP coordinates the investigation of all cetaceans, marine turtles and basking sharks that strand around the coastline.

Thea added: “The area around Eastbourne and the Seven Sisters is one of the hot spots for harbour porpoises along the Sussex coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are still trying to research their exact numbers, but these animals are notoriously difficult to study due to their small size and shy nature.

"We believe that we currently have a semi resident population that predominantly lives along the Seven Sisters.”

Related topics:Sovereign HarbourSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice