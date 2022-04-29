Dead puppy found in Eastbourne park

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of the brown bull breed puppy was discovered by shocked visitors at Prince’s Park, on April 16, who took her body to a local veterinary practice, where staff called the RSPCA to investigate.

RSPCA Inspector Andrew Kirby is keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the puppy and who owned her before dumping her in the park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This must have been so upsetting for visitors to the park to see. It’s very odd for the body of a dead puppy to be found like this, so I’m appealing to anyone who may know something about her to come forward.

The puppy that was found in the park in Eastbourne. Picture from the RSPCA SUS-220429-170954001

“She is a brown coloured female bull breed type dog, estimated to be eight weeks old. She looks to have been suffering with sore patches on her muzzle before she died, and the vet who examined her body described her as suffering with dermatitis on her back and legs too.

“Anyone who recognises this puppy can contact me in complete confidence, by leaving a message for me on our inspector’s appeal line number 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA said it is regularly called about abandoned and neglected animals.

The charity said the national rise in the cost of living poses a worrying threat to animal welfare, with the RSPCA becoming increasingly concerned about pets being abandoned by their owners if they can longer afford to keep them or cover veterinary costs.

Inspector Kirby added: “It’s essential that anyone thinking of getting a pet does as much research as possible about the huge responsibility they’re taking on, and can be absolutely certain they will be able to provide the time, money, facilities and expertise for that individual animal for the whole of their life.