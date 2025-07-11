Deaf rescue pooch at Dogs Trust seeks loving home in Sussex

A deaf rescue dog is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

Joan, approximately three-years-old, is currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham.

The charity said she’s been slowly getting to know the team and gently finding her feet as she looks ahead to a more peaceful, secure future.

A Dogs Trust spokesperson said: “Joan is a sensitive soul who is looking for a calm and understanding home, where she can build trust at her own pace. As a dog who is deaf, she experiences the world a little differently and would love a family who can support her with patience and kindness as she adjusts to a new routine.

Joan. Photo: contributed

“Her carers describe her as ‘one of the sweetest ladies you’ll ever meet,’ and say that ‘she enjoys a slow, predictable routine with gentle fuss from people she trusts.’”

Joan would be happiest in a quiet, rural or suburban setting, away from busy roads or noisy environments, which she finds overwhelming.

She’s still working on gaining confidence with car travel, so a home where she can enjoy peaceful walks, away from any roads, straight from the door is essential.

She is looking for a home with calm, secondary school-aged children, where everyone can respect her need for space.

Joan enjoying cuddles at Dogs Trust Shoreham. Photo: contributed

While Joan can be selective with other dogs, she has made a few similar-natured, steady canine friends during her time at the centre. That said, she is hoping to be the only pet at home so she can truly relax and enjoy her surroundings.

This beautiful girl enjoys pottering in a secure garden, gentle strolls, and quiet time curled up in her favourite cosy spot. Once she’s settled, she’s content being left for a few hours and will snooze peacefully while home alone.

Joan is an affectionate and gentle companion. With structure, reassurance, and plenty of love, she will thrive and form deep, lasting bonds in the right home.

If you think you could offer Joan the safe and peaceful home she deserves, or would like to find out more about her, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.