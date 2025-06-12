Traffic issues and parking problems in Worthing town centre have been making headlines for some time now.

A perfect storm seemed to be brewing when Worthing Borough Council was forced to close the Grafton multi-storey car park suddenly on Friday, May 16 – just a few weeks before the High Street multi-storey was due to be shut for a fortnight as part of works for the Worthing Heat Network project, which is being carried out by low-carbon energy company Hemiko.

The heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

Worthing's High Street multi-storey car park will no longer have a full two-week closure and will remain open at weekends. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.

But traders are concerned the disruption is affecting their business, with the Worthing Small Traders group drawing up a list of demands.

Car parking has been a cause for complaint, too, with the 400-space Grafton car park closed indefinitely because of safety concerns, and closures coming to the High Street multi-storey.

The council and Hemiko do seem to be listening – the former has delayed works at Montague Place to ease pressure on town-centre businesses and is creating more parking at Teville Gate, while the latter has adjusted its plans so the High Street multi-storey will not be closed over weekends.

Worthing's Grafton car park is closed indefinitely. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

But is it enough? And if not, what more could be done? Let’s not forget Worthing was down one multi-storey for years during the 200-plus-space Buckingham Road car park’s refurbishment. That was reopened last October, while the new Civic Quarter car park has brought more than 170 new spaces.

Does Worthing need three multi-storeys? Would it benefit from an out-of-town park-and-ride scheme, like Horsham’s? Are the roadworks a bigger issue? Or is all this masking bigger problems facing high streets the length and breadth of the land as more and more people shop online rather than shopping local?

What do you think? Have your say in the comments section below.