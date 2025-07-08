Debate: Should Horsham keep its town centre water stream, rocks and cobbles? Have your say

A backlash has erupted against plans to remove a stream, rocks and birch trees in Horsham town centre for more outdoor eating and entertainment space.

Horsham District Council has announced it is to go ahead with major redesign plans for the Bishopric between the Lynd Cross and Olive Branch pubs.

It says that most people have said they are in favour of the changes following a public survey. However, many people are now saying: Leave the area alone!

And they are expressing concerns about other proposals to remove the cobbles from the town’s Carfax. Now we want to hear from YOU in the comments section below.

How Horsham's Bishopric area could look after removal of the stream, rocks and birch trees on the site of the former Shelley fountain

Many people have already taken to social media to express their views. Tamara Murray said: “Leave it all. Definitely leave the trees. We need more not less. Children love the rocks and stream, plus the cobbles make Horsham look so attractive. As a child I remember when the buses went through the Carfax before it was pedestrianised. It is so much better and more attractive now. Please don't waste money, but spend it better on more trees/greenery and repairing pavements and roads. Enhance not destroy.”

Julie Waterfall added: “WHY??? Ripping up the trees, and replacing them with concrete, we need a good environment for the people of Horsham not more wasted money on things that don't need fixing.”

Emma Druscilla May Algar agreed: “Oh no this is awful they’re even considering this. By far one of the most beautiful areas, sitting outside the restaurants by this.”

Ruth Stoner said: “The first question on the survey should have been ‘Do you want everything just left alone and the money instead spent on something worthwhile’?”

This is a link to the council’s survey results: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/council-democracy-and-elections/consultations/consultations/a-new-vision-for-horsham-town-centre

What do you think? Have your say now in the comments section below.