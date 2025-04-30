Debbie’s picture will be on the event’s bike flags

A classic car and bike show is set to pay tribute to a committee member who died last year.

Seaford Motorfest will feature a special tribute to Debbie Ward who died in October 2024 at the age of 57 after she was diagnosed with a rare tumour a few months before.

There will also be a tribute ‘Debbie Trophy’.

The event takes place from 11am to 5pm at Martello Field on Sunday, June 22.

Events chairman Luella Rolph said: “We are paying tribute to Debbie Ward and all she has done for Seaford. Debbie was taken from us too soon and had so much more to give.”

Luella said Debbie never wanted to be a councillor and believed she could do more for the town as a resident. Debbie was a member of Seaford Residents’ Voice, The Base, Seaford Motorfest and Waifs and Strays Dog Rescue, and was a volunteer at Drusillas for 13 years.

Luella said Debbie attended council meetings in the public seating, adding: “As crazy as it was, she would support me in my vision if it was going to benefit the people of Seaford.”

She said losing Debbie in such a short space of time was the hardest thing the Seaford Motorfest team have ever faced. She said: “Debbie’s smile and laugh will live on with all of us and my heart goes out to her family and friends. This year’s Seaford Motorfest will be remembering our ‘roundabout Debbie’, the position she stood directing the bikes and cars into the field. There will be a tribute to Debbie in our programme and details of donating to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne where she spent her last weeks.

“Our tribute trophy Debbie chose was Best Trike in Show and there will be a banner in front of our main stage with her picture on that was donated to us by MagpieArt UK.”

Luella said Debbie’s picture will be on the event’s bike flags and will be on the bikes in the procession at 11.30am from Newhaven to the Martello fields where ‘she will be coming along the seafront that she so dearly loved’.

She said: “We will do you proud Debbie for Kayleigh your daughter, Lelia-mae granddaughter, Immi grandaughter and Kaiden your grandson.”

The motorbike procession’s meeting point is McDonalds, McKinlay Way, at 11.15am.

The annual show features American vintage cars, bikes, trikes and scooters, as well as live bands, a beer tent, a funfair, business and community stalls and hot and cold food. To find out more email [email protected].