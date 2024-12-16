December dip in the sea raises vital funds for Hastings Lifeboat

The event saw people venturing into the sea on Sunday December 15 to raise funds to support Hastings Lifeboat and the life-saving work that it carries out.

Luckily, after the two recent storms, the day saw calm waters on the sea, although the temperature was decidedly chilly.

A spokesperson for the Hastings RNLI said: “What an amazing splash for our first December dip. Over 100 brave dippers joined us for this event to support the RNLI, alongside friends, families and supporters.

"The atmosphere was electric and the spirit of giving was heart-warming. We can’t wait to share the grand total once we have tallied it all up. A huge thank-you to everyone who made this event possible. And of course, thanks to our incredible crew, volunteers and friends from Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station and the RNLI Hastings shop, who gave their time and energy to make this unforgettable.

"We are thrilled at the idea of making this an annual tradition.”

1 . Hastings RNLI December Dip Hastings RNLI December Dip Photo: supplied

