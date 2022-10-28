The exchange will be at Haywards Heath Town Council at the Town Hall in Boltro Road with coats being available to collect from Tuesday, November 1.

Anyone who has decent quality coats that they no longer wear or need is urged to drop them off at the Town Council where they will be available for anyone who needs one with no questions asked.

The project, which runs throughout November, is the creation of councillor Rachel Cromie, who said: “Please support this project as many people need a decent coat to keep them warm as the cold weather arrives. Coats should be clean, have a working zip or all its buttons and be ready to wear. Please do not donate dirty or damaged coats and give us only a coat you would be happy to wear yourself.”

The Haywards Heath Coat Exchange will be at the Town Hall in Boltro Road with coats being available to collect from Tuesday, November 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the exchange is accepting coats in any style or size from babies to adults and that the project is for coats only.

She added: “We will be announcing other initiatives as part of our Winter Assistance soon so watch this space.”

The project will be revised on a monthly basis during winter and people can drop off coats immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Hall is open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday and from 9am to 4pm on Fridays.

To arrange a collection email [email protected]