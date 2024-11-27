Plans to build up to 400 new homes in Newhaven are set to go in front of Lewes councillors next week.

On Wednesday (December 4), Lewes District’s Council’s planning committee is due to decide whether to approve outline proposals to develop land at Harbour Heights — a scheme which involves the demolition and redevelopment of the Quarry Road Industrial Estate, as well as plans for house-building on greenfield land to its west.

The 20 hectare site, which sits between Gibbon Road and Court Farm Road, has been allocated for a mixed-use development within the Lewes Local Plan.

While Lewes planning officers say this allocation weighs heavily in the scheme’s favour, they also say strict conditions would be required to address certain concerns, particularly those around flooding and drainage.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the proposed development, which would occupy a site in a sustainable location, within the settlement boundary of Newhaven and allocated for development in [the Lewes Local Plan], would provide a significant benefit, particularly through the delivery of new housing and modern commercial space.

“There are harms associated with the development in terms of landscape impact. There are also other potential harms, but it is considered that these can be addressed at the reserved matters stage or by condition and this approach is supported by relevant consultees.

“This recommendation is made with the caveat that no approval will be granted unless and until an appropriate framework for surface water management is accepted by the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) and Natural England.

“Failure to secure an appropriate scheme would result in a high risk of the development destabilising the cliff top, which falls within a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and render the development unacceptable.”

The application, submitted by Trafalgar Group Ltd, only seeks outline permission with all issues other than access requiring further planning consent at a later stage. This outline permission would cover the creation of two access routes via Quarry Road and Court Farm Road, as well as in-principle approval to build up to 400 homes and to create 1,477 m² of commercial floorspace.

Illustrative plans indicate how these 400 homes could be made up of: 214 one and two-bedroom apartments; 44 two-bedroom houses; 12 three-bedroom houses; 121 four-bedroom houses and nine five-bedroom houses.

The development is not expected to include any affordable housing. A report to the committee says this is due to the “abnormal costs” associated with the site, as a result of its topography and an element of contaminated land.

Officers say this conclusion would be kept under review as the scheme progresses and the actual build costs and sales prices can be taken into account. This could result in affordable housing being added into the scheme at a later date, officers say.

The lack of affordable housing is common cause for concern for those who object to the scheme. Objectors have also raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on the ecology and character of the area, as well as its potential impact on Newhaven’s infrastructure.

The council has received 366 individual letters of objection, as well as a petition of objection signed by 321 people.

The petition reads: “Newhaven has taken its fair share of development and this has put pressure on local infrastructure like roads, sewers, GPs, schools and dentists.

“With news of yet another large development coming to Newhaven, this time on an area of large natural beauty, we feel it’s time to say enough is enough.

“With over 1,000 homes in Newhaven with planning permission and infrastructure already struggling to cope, we feel this development is one too many. With a road network struggling to cope with the number of road users and another 400 plus homes planned along the coast, roads such as Fort Road cannot take yet another 400 houses that will be heavily reliant on it.

“The NHS and local public services are unable to deal with the current level of demand. Doctor and dental practices in particular are under huge strain. In Lewes District, as we write this petition, there are currently no NHS dental practices taking on new patients. Children in Newhaven are being sent out of area to schools in Brighton due to the lack of spaces locally in the school network.”

Similar concerns have also been raised by Newhaven Town Council and South Heighton Parish Council.

For further information on the proposals see application reference LW/23/0380 on the Lewes District Council website.