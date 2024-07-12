Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Horam housing development is set to go back in front of Wealden planners following a request for revisions at a previous meeting.

On Thursday (July 18), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to reconsider proposals for a 41-home development at the Horeham Flat Farm site in Chiddingly Road.

The scheme was last considered by the committee in March, which resulted in councillors asking developers to come back with an amended design.

While recommended for approval at the time, councillors were concerned about the proximity of the site’s pumping station to an attenuation pond and the removal of a children’s play area, which had been a feature of the outline version of the proposed development.

Plans for the Chiddingly Road, Horam, site. Pic: Contributed

The developer has since made changes to address these concerns.

In a report to the committee, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “The applicant has undertaken a review of the scheme and in discussion and agreement with the officer has provided an informal play area with nature based equipment to the south of the public right of way (PROW).

“The informal play space will comprise of 454sqm of allocated land provided with natural play equipment to encourage outdoor play. The final design of the play space will be agreed via the landscaping condition proposed within the Officer’s original report.

“The benefit of this location, as opposed to the original position to the north of the site, is a better level of security by virtue of incumbent residents overlooking the play area. The play area is also more centrally located within the site and therefore more accessible for all residents of the development.”

Officers go on to note how the developer wants to leave the pumping station in the same location, but intends to add higher capacity storage in an effort to address the committee’s concerns.

Officers say the revised proposals are acceptable and are recommending planning permission be granted.

Notably, the site already had outline planning permission for a 36-home scheme (granted under application WD/2018/2526/MAO), meaning the proposals are essentially a request to add five additional houses.

The developers’ proposals are for a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, of which 15 would be classed as affordable housing.

For further information see application reference WD/2022/1899/MAJ on the Wealden District Council website.