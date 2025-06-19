Proposals for a major housing development on the outskirts of Bexhill are set to go in front of Rother councillors.

On Thursday (June 26), Rother District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an outline application from Gladman Developments Limited, which seeks permission to build up to 340 homes on land to the north of the Rosewood Park Estate.

In a report to the committee, council planning officers raise concerns around its accessibility and its “substantial adverse impact on the landscape setting of the site”.

However, they say these are outweighed by the scheme’s benefits and are recommending approval.

An indicative plan showing the potential development. Image credit: Gladman Developments Limited

In the report, a council planning spokesman said: “When assessed as a whole, the identified benefits, particularly the delivery of affordable housing (policy compliant), market housing, enhanced community infrastructure for future residents, and improved transport and drainage provision, are not significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the landscape and any other adverse impacts.

“Therefore, the tilted balance is engaged, and it is considered that planning permission should be granted.”

While recommended for approval, the council has received 131 letters of representation, of which 126 were objections.

A common concern relates to the development’s access, which is the only element of the proposals seeking full approval at this stage.

Gladman is proposing two main access points for the development, one via Luffield Drive and another via Stowe Drive.

Indicative plans, which may not reflect the final proposals, show how the access from Luffield Drive could lead into a cul-de-sac serving around 15 of the new homes.

The remaining homes, the indicative plans show, could all be accessed via Stowe Drive. These new homes would also be served by an “emergency access” via Sandhurst Lane.

While only indicative, this layout would mean almost all of the traffic from the new properties would be required to travel through the 275-home Rosewood Park Estate, in order to link up with the wider highways network via the junction between Brooklands Road and Barnhorn Road.

Several objectors have argued Barnhorn Road will not be able to cope with the additional traffic and say the scheme should make alternative access arrangements.

These access arrangements had initially prompted objections from both East Sussex Highways and National Highways, which had both raised concerns around the accessibility and sustainability of the site.

In their report, Rother planning officers note how these objections have now both been withdrawn subject to conditions.

Part of the highways authority’s concerns had been due to the distance between the proposed homes and local facilities. This resulted in changes to the scheme, including the inclusion of a “retail/community hub” within the development.

East Sussex Highways has also put forward conditions requiring financial contributions towards bus service, enhanced cycle and pedestrian provision and off-site highways improvements, which would include dropped kerbs and tactile paving on routes leading to Little Common.

National Highways is calling for “mitigation measures” at the Barnhorn Road junction. These mitigations, the highways body says, could include a “queues ahead likely” sign, but says any measures would need to be signed off through a road safety audit.

National Highways is also calling for a condition which would limit how many homes could become occupied until an improvement scheme is agreed for the A259 Little Common Roundabout.