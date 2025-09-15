Controversial proposals to extend the operating hours of an aggregates processing facility at Newhaven Port are set to go in front of county councillors next week.

On Wednesday (September 17), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application connected with the Brett Aggregates site in East Quay.

The company is seeking permission to vary conditions attached to its original planning permission, which currently limit its working hours from 7am to 6pm Monday and Friday and from 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Through its application, the company wants to extend the hours of some of its activities to 7am to 8pm Monday and Friday and from 7am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Some Newhaven residents say the changes would increase noise pollution and have an impact on air quality.

These concerns had prompted an intervention by Lewes district councillors earlier this year. While district councils are routinely consulted on such applications, responses are usually supplied by council planning officers.

In April, the district council’s planning committee — following a request from ward councillor Paul Keene — took the unusual step of calling in the application for discussion.

As a result, the council offered a formal objection to the proposals, despite officers indicating they had initially been minded to support the scheme subject to conditions.

Objections have been separately raised by Lewes MP James MacCleary, who is also Newhaven’s county councillor.

In a report to the county council planning committee, officers say Mr MacCleary argued the proposed increase in processing hours was not necessary for the viability of the business. This view was echoed in other local representations received, officers said.

County council planning officers are recommending the application be approved.

They say the extension of hours is intended to improve the throughput of the facility — a goal which would be supported by the council’s Waste and Minerals Plan.

Within a report to the committee, a county council planning spokesman said: “It is understood that the proposed extension of hours would allow for the processing of up to 500 tonnes of additional material per hour, or approximately 7,000 tonnes per week, which is understood to help reduce the height of existing stockpiles. This increased throughput would, in principle, contribute positively to the steady supply of minerals in the [Waste and Minerals] Plan area.

“It is understood that operations currently require the loading of one train per day, involving approximately four movements within the site to ensure the wagons are correctly placed for loading before leaving the site. It is also understood that additional processing time is required to ensure sufficient material is available to fill the train wagons during the currently permitted times.

“The applicant has confirmed that the site currently takes in enough raw product to produce the targeted tonnage details above and as such, it is not anticipated that additional ship movements are required to increase throughput at the site.”

Officers also say the change would only apply to the processing of raw materials into aggregates, with no proposed changes to the hours in which the train wagons are loaded.

The changes would not lead to working on Sundays or Public Bank Holidays, which officers say will remain unpermitted.

For further information see application reference LW/896/CM on the East Sussex County Council website.