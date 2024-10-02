Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Controversial plans for a major housing development in Ringmer are set to go in front of Lewes planners next week.

On Wednesday (October 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider proposals to build 95 new homes on land to the north of Lewes Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, from developer Thakeham Homes, is being recommended for approval by Lewes planning officers, subject to conditions securing transport improvements, play areas and affordable housing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development would provide a significant contribution of housing, at a time when there is a significant shortfall of land identified for housing delivery in the District. Forty per cent of the dwellings provided would be in the form of affordable housing.

Land north Of Lewes Road, Ringmer. Pic: Contributed

“The site is considered to be in a sustainable location, with good connections to shops and services within Ringmer and to public transport. The design and layout of the development is considered to be of good quality and it is considered that the development would provide good quality living conditions for future occupants of the development and preserve the amenities of existing residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers go on to say the scheme would result in harm to the “landscape setting, through the erosion of the green gap” between Ringmer and the nearby village of Broyleside, but say this harm would be outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.

While recommended for approval, the scheme has been met with objections from Ringmer residents. The council had received 126 letters of objection by time of the report’s publication, with concerns including the proposed development’s design and location as well as infrastructure pressures. Concerns were also raised around the loss of the green gap between Ringmer and Broyleside.

Similar concerns have also been raised by Ringmer Parish Council. In a statement submitted in response to the scheme, a spokesman for the council said: “Ringmer Parish Council therefore strongly recommends that this application be refused on the grounds set out in detail above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As demonstrated, it conflicts with numerous policies set out in the National Planning Policy Framework, by Lewes District Council and in the Ringmer Neighbourhood Plan. Should this application progress it will be at the loss of productive agricultural land, will eliminate the settlement gap between Ringmer Village and the Broyleside … and will have an unacceptable landscape impact.

“The design and layout of the site is very poor, is of a scale unacceptable for a village settlement and yet will not address the recognised housing needs of Ringmer.”

If approved, the proposed scheme would comprise 18 one-bed flats, 14 two-bed flats, nine two-bed houses, 31 three-bed dwellings and 23 four-bed houses. Of these, all the flats and six of the three-bed houses would be classed as affordable housing.

For further information on the proposals, see application reference LW/23/0752 on the Lewes District Council website.