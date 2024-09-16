Decision due on major Eastbourne retirement development of 126 flats
On Tuesday (September 17), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to once again consider an application seeking permission to build “apartments for older people” on land to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.
Alternative versions of the scheme have been considered by the committee on two previous occasions in the past six months, with councillors choosing to defer their decision both times due to concerns about its size and impact on the surrounding area.
Following the most recent deferral — at a meeting of the planning committee last month — developer Untold Living has submitted revised plans, which reduce the total number of flats from 128 to 126. The initial plans, considered by the committee in March, had been for 137 apartments.
The reduced number of apartments comes alongside other changes to the complex’s design, including a reduction in the massing of one of its buildings and an increase in off-street parking spaces (from 70 to 75).
As with the previous versions of the scheme, the revised proposal is being recommended for approval by council planning officers. In coming to this view, officers note both how the site has previously been earmarked for residential development and the ‘tilted balance’ in favour of development set out in national planning rules as a result of the town’s housing targets.
In a report set to be considered by councillors, a council planning spokesman said: “The application site is a brownfield site in a highly sustainable location and has extant planning permission for residential development.
“The proposed use does make a significant contribution to housing need in terms of boosting the supply of housing. The proposed development delivers a number of key objectives for the Sovereign Harbour Neighbourhood, including access to community facilities (albeit moderate), together with the creation of 24 full time jobs.
“There are not considered to be any adverse impact of the development on the character of the area, residential amenities or the parking and access, and it is not considered that the relationship of the proposed development to the Martello Tower would have a significant impact to warrant refusal of planning permission when arriving at a balanced decision, taking account of the benefits delivered.
“Therefore, applying the ‘tilted balance’ the proposal is considered to be in compliance with the development plan as a whole and therefore balance is clearly weighted towards approving the proposal.”
This view is not shared by the Sovereign Harbour Residents’ Association, which desribes the revisions as “minor amendments”, which do not address the group’s main concerns.
The residents’ association has also objected to previous versions of the proposed development, arguing the complex would be an overdevelopment of the site, which would harm the character of the area and put too much pressure on infrastructure.
Concerns have also previously been raised about the scheme’s size and design.
For further information on the proposals see application reference 230847 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.
