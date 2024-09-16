Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne planners are set to make a decision on proposals for a major retirement living complex following further design changes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (September 17), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to once again consider an application seeking permission to build “apartments for older people” on land to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.

Alternative versions of the scheme have been considered by the committee on two previous occasions in the past six months, with councillors choosing to defer their decision both times due to concerns about its size and impact on the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the most recent deferral — at a meeting of the planning committee last month — developer Untold Living has submitted revised plans, which reduce the total number of flats from 128 to 126. The initial plans, considered by the committee in March, had been for 137 apartments.

How the Martinique Way, Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne, development could look. Pic: contributed

The reduced number of apartments comes alongside other changes to the complex’s design, including a reduction in the massing of one of its buildings and an increase in off-street parking spaces (from 70 to 75).

As with the previous versions of the scheme, the revised proposal is being recommended for approval by council planning officers. In coming to this view, officers note both how the site has previously been earmarked for residential development and the ‘tilted balance’ in favour of development set out in national planning rules as a result of the town’s housing targets.

In a report set to be considered by councillors, a council planning spokesman said: “The application site is a brownfield site in a highly sustainable location and has extant planning permission for residential development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed use does make a significant contribution to housing need in terms of boosting the supply of housing. The proposed development delivers a number of key objectives for the Sovereign Harbour Neighbourhood, including access to community facilities (albeit moderate), together with the creation of 24 full time jobs.

“There are not considered to be any adverse impact of the development on the character of the area, residential amenities or the parking and access, and it is not considered that the relationship of the proposed development to the Martello Tower would have a significant impact to warrant refusal of planning permission when arriving at a balanced decision, taking account of the benefits delivered.

“Therefore, applying the ‘tilted balance’ the proposal is considered to be in compliance with the development plan as a whole and therefore balance is clearly weighted towards approving the proposal.”

This view is not shared by the Sovereign Harbour Residents’ Association, which desribes the revisions as “minor amendments”, which do not address the group’s main concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residents’ association has also objected to previous versions of the proposed development, arguing the complex would be an overdevelopment of the site, which would harm the character of the area and put too much pressure on infrastructure.

Concerns have also previously been raised about the scheme’s size and design.

For further information on the proposals see application reference 230847 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.