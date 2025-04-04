Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans to create a new community hub in Mayfield are set to go in front of Wealden councillors.

On Thursday (April 10), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is due to consider an application from Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council to create a new community and health centre in place of the village’s Memorial Hall.

Previous proposals to demolish and redevelop the Memorial Hall had been approved in January 2023, but proved to be too expensive to build out when the project was put out to tender.

In light of this, the parish council has adopted a “design and build” approach to the project, intended to ensure the costs of construction came within its £4.5 million budget.

Mayfield Community And Health Hub. Image credit: Lizard/Baxall Construction Limited/Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council

In a community update published in August last year, a spokesman for the parish council said: “The latest design is based on the original scheme that received planning approval but which has been made affordable by adopting a ‘design and build’ method of construction along with a number of modifications and necessary compromises to the community centre.

“The health centre has remained at a fixed area of 350m2 to meet the minimum requirements of the NHS Design Guidelines, while the community centre has had to be reduced by over 30 per cent from 685m2 to 470m2, although the community hall remains the same size as that of the old Memorial Hall and has most of the original facilities.”

While reduced in size from the previous proposals, the proposed community centre will feature a multi-purpose hall (with the ability to be divided), as well as a kitchen, office and separate meeting rooms.

The medical centre will include four consultation rooms and three treatment rooms, as well as reception and staff amenity space.

There will also be on-site parking for 20 vehicles, together with an ambulance bay and cycle store for up to 10 bicycles.

The council has received a total of 222 representations in connection with the application. Some 162 are in support. The council has also received 43 objections and 17 neutral comments.

According to a report to the committee, objectors have raised concerns about the new building’s design and location, as well as the disruption to existing facilities during construction.

Supporters, the report notes, disagree with this view, arguing there is a “desperate need” for a new and improved facility.

In the report, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “The comprehensive submission that has evolved through the pre-application and application processes now demonstrates that the wider public benefits arising from the delivery of an improved community hall and medical health facility serving the village and its hinterland, would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any perceived harms.

“Most notably, the proposed GP surgery will be larger than existing, therefore enhancing access to health services for local residents.

“It is also considered that the proposed community and health centre will become a central hub for local residents, encouraging greater community cohesion. It will be beneficial in improving [the] health and wellbeing of residents and provide them with a facility that will allow them to make positive health choices.

“Whilst noting the comments lodged in representations and the concerns aired by objectors; it is considered the culmination of the additional work that has been undertaken … now results in a proposal that is considered to be policy compliant. It is therefore, considered on balance, to be acceptable in planning, heritage and landscape terms.”