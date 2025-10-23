Decision due on Newhaven homes

Plans for a housing development in Newhaven are set to go in front of Lewes councillors.

On Wednesday (October 29), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application seeking outline permission to build 23 homes — potentially comprising 17 three-bedroom houses and six one-bedroom flats — on brownfield land to the west of Transit Road.

While recommended for approval, the application from Sussex Aggregate Ltd has seen objections from local residents and Newhaven Town Council, which argues the scheme would result in an “overdevelopment” of the site.

Some of the objectors have also raised concerns about the loss of army cadet huts from the northern end of the site, which would be among several buildings demolished.

But council planning officers say the Sussex Army Cadet Force’s lease of the buildings has expired and could relocate to recently built community space elsewhere in the town.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development is sited in a sustainable location within the settlement boundary and would make efficient use of under-utilised and contaminated previously developed land.

“The proposed development would be compatible with the surrounding residential environment and would facilitate improvements to the public realm in the area around Newhaven Harbour train station.

“The proposed development could provide good quality internal space as well as suitable outdoor amenity space and parking facilities. It is also considered that the amenities of neighbouring residents could be preserved, subject to appropriate details being submitted at the reserved matters stage.”

The report says the site falls within Flood Zone 3, due to its high risk of fluvial or tidal flooding. The Environment Agency (EA) has raised no objection to the proposed development as long as mitigation measures are put in place.

These relate to the design of the buildings, details of which would come forward as part of a later part of the planning process. They would be expected to include features such as the use of flood resistant materials, raised electrical sockets and the positioning of habitable rooms away from the ground floor.