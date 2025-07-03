Housing plans intended to help fund improvements to Plumpton Racecourse are due to go in front of Lewes councillors next week.

On Wednesday (July 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider proposals to build up to nine houses to north of the racecourse site in Ashurst Lane, on land which is currently used as an occasional car parking area.

The application, submitted by Plumpton Racecourse CEO Craig Staddon, sets out how the proposals are intended to generate investment funding, which the business needs to meet regulatory requirements.

Within the application, a spokesman for the racecourse said: “With its aging facilities a constant program of reinvestment is required. On the immediate horizon are mandated improvements to the jockeys and stewards’ facility, the stable complex and reservoir, the combined cost of which is well in excess of £1m.

A plan showing how the houses could be laid out. Image credit: Plumpton Racecourse.

“Without this investment the racecourse is at risk of falling short of regulatory standards and ultimately unable to continue in business. The racecourse has, out of necessity, sought to identify other potential sourcing of funding for further racecourse improvements.

“The racecourse previously identified a site outside the confines of the track which could be used as glamping accommodation that could generate additional revenue streams, but this application was refused (application number: SDNP/23/00927/FUL).

“The only remaining identifiable means of raising the capital needed to improve the racecourse facility is through the sale of unused land for development.”

The application goes on to describe the land as “an ideal site for development”, citing its proximity to rail connections and sheltered nature.

Lewes planning officers are recommending the application be refused on grounds of highway safety, accessibility and its impact on landscape and character.

Within a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed dwellings would be located outside of the settlement boundary and, significantly, it is considered that the presence of dwellings in this location would disrupt the well defined southern edge of Plumpton Green, which is marked by the railway line, resulting in an incongruous, disconnected form of development.”

The spokesman added: “Although physically close the edge of Plumpton Green, pedestrian connectivity for certain members of the community is restricted due to the need to use steps to cross the footbridge to East View Field, the lack of a guarantee that step free access via the station platform could be provided at all times and the emergence of the access from the platform onto a section of road with no pavements.

“Alternative pedestrian access via Ashurst Lane and Plumpton Lane would be lengthy and would involve walking significant distances on a narrow, winding country road where there is no footway.

“It is therefore considered that the recognised social and economic benefits of delivering new housing on the site are significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the harm the development would cause.”

The committee report also notes how East Sussex Highways has raised an objection in connection with road safety, due to concerns around the increased use of a junction between Ashurst Lane and Plumpton Lane.

Planning officers say the scheme is being brought to the committee (rather than being refused under delegated powers) due to the intervention of Plumpton Parish Council (PPC).

At a meeting in May, the parish council’s planning committee opted to support the proposals, although it raised some concerns while doing so.

Minutes from the meeting read: “The racecourse management were very clear that selling land for development was the only real finance option on the table and they were unable to tell us the implications if this application was refused and the subsequent cash injection did not materialise.

“PPC understands the commercial pressures the racecourse is under, and equally recognises its importance to the community. PPC wants to support the racecourse and wishes to see racing continue at Plumpton for the foreseeable future.”

In light of this support, the scheme is being brought to the committee for consideration.

For further information see application reference LW/24/0240 on the Lewes District Council planning website.