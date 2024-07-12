Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revised plans for a housing development in Ninfield are set to go in front of Wealden planners.

On Thursday (July 18), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to consider an application seeking permission to build nine homes on a site in Bexhill Road, which is bordered by the 55-home Ingrams Farm development.

The revised scheme is nearly identical to proposals which gained the green light from the council’s Planning Committee South in March last year, with the only exceptions being a new access route and a previously approved change to the orientation of the buildings.

When initially approved, the development had been set to be accessed from its north west corner via the 55-home Ingrams Farm development to its north. The developer is now seeking an alternative arrangement, with a new access road to the south east of the site, which will link a private lane owned by the applicant known as Ingrams Green.

The Bexhill Road Ninfield, site. Pic: Contributed

While developers describe the alternative access as “minor changes”, Ninfield Parish Council has raised an objection to the scheme. The parish council argues the lane would be unsuitable for a more intensive use and have criticised the developer for carrying out works before resolution of the planning application.

In a statement submitted in response to the application, a parish council spokesman said: “The proposed development of the lane would be detrimental to the visual and rural setting of the site and cause harm to the character and appearance of this part of Ninfield.

“The works that have been carried out makes this a retrospective application which has put pedestrians and current residents in danger. Further work should be stopped while the planning process is followed.

“The current access serves six existing properties, four of these are equine properties. The lane is unsuitable for intensification and keeping the horses and their riders safe.”

In a report to be considered by the committee, a Wealden planning officer notes that this objection was submitted before amendments were made to the application which resulted in East Sussex Highways withdrawing an initial objection.

The report goes on to recommend planning permission be granted.

In it, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “This application seeks an alternative to the approved consents by proposing to utilise the existing private road to the south of the site, rather than through the adjoining and permitted development site.

“The layout, mix and design of the proposed dwellings remain exactly as the previous consents.

“The access road, subject to widening at the junction, provision of a pedestrian refuge and passing bay would not result in a highway safety concern. ESCC Highways do not object to the application. The proposal would not result in harm to the significance of designated heritage assets or neighbour amenity.”

For further information on the scheme see application reference WD/2023/2745/F on the Wealden District Council website.