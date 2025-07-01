Plans for a mixed housing and commercial development near Ringmer are set to go in front of Lewes councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (July 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application connected to the Clayhill Nurseries site, on land to the east of Uckfield Road.

The application, from developer Akehurst Homes, seeks outline approval to demolish the site’s existing structures and to build up to 43 homes and 2,004m² of commercial/employment space in their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is being recommended for refusal by council planning officers, who describe the site as being “unsustainable” due to its “relatively remote, rural location”. Officers have also raised concerns about the scheme’s potential to create “coalescence” between The Orchards and the forthcoming Averys Nursery development.

An illustrative plan for the Clayhill Nurseries site. Image credit: Akehurst Homes

In coming to their recommendation, officers note the scheme’s similarities with the Averys Nursery development, which was allowed on appeal. However, officers conclude this would not weigh in favour of development as the Averys scheme had several ‘unique considerations’, which they do not consider to be present on the Clayhill Nurseries site.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed development does introduce a benefit the Averys scheme did not provide, this being the delivery of 40 per cent of the new dwellings as affordable housing.

“However, it is considered that the site’s ‘unsustainable location’ away from any settlement and most local services, (which was acknowledged by the Inspector despite the Averys appeal being allowed), carries enhanced significant weight, and this issue is particularly mentioned in the updated Dec 2024 NPPF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, the development would infill a largely green space between suburban type development at The Orchards and the soon to be commenced Averys scheme, resulting in a coalescence of built form that would present as an unplanned settlement that would appear entirely incongruous when viewed in context with the wider surrounding rural environment.

“For these reasons, although the benefits of the scheme are acknowledged, the proposed development is recommended for refusal.”

The report goes on to note how the site had been assessed in January 2024 as part of the council’s Land Availability Assessment, a process through which sites are evaluated for potential inclusion within the authority’s local plan.

According to officers, the site was assessed as being suitable for an employment use but unsuitable for residential development, primarily due to it being regarded as being isolated from surrounding settlements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This assessment is disputed by the applicant. Within a planning statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The LAA assessment does not have regard to recent decision-making on nearby sites [including] the adjacent Averys Nursery site to the north. Therefore, we strongly disagree with LDC’s assessment of the site as unsuitable on the basis of an outdated assessment of the site’s sustainability.”

The spokesman added: “At present, LDC is unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land and so the ability to deliver housing at this sustainable location should be viewed favourably.

“The Averys Nursery appeal decision confirms that there are alternative sustainable transport options to the use of private vehicles available and now both sites will come forward to deliver a comprehensive and integrated development utilising the same vehicular access from the A26.”

While only indicative, plans submitted by the developer show how the development would be expected to provide a mix of different dwellings. These would be expected to include 18 affordable homes.

For further information see application reference LW/24/0216 on the Lewes District Council planning website.