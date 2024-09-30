Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to invest more than half a million pounds in a Rye leisure facility are set to go in front of Rother council leaders.

On Monday (October 7), Rother District Council’s cabinet is expected to discuss plans to use £650,000 of Levelling Up Partnership (LUP) funds to ‘rejuvenate’ Rye Sports Centre.

Subject to cabinet approval, the council intends to appoint DMA Maintenance to manage the refurbishment project, as the Kent-based consultancy firm has already carried out survey works connected to the building.

In a report to cabinet, a council spokesman said: “DMA offer full design, tendering and project management services, and with their up-to-date knowledge of the site are well placed to provide a detailed scope and oversee the delivery of the LUP funded improvements.

Rye Sports Centre

“Following discussions and advice from East Sussex Procurement Hub and Wealden Legal Services, RDC intends to award DMA a direct award call-off contract to complete further design and scoping work, compliant tender processes for contractors and overall project management to complete the improvements.”

The spokesman added: “The council has been successful in receiving this grant funding and the resulting refurbished Rye Sports Centre will boost local economic growth and improve the centre’s sustainability over the longer term.

“This project is a win-win for both the community which will benefit from a regenerated sports centre, and the sports centre operator who will be able to attract more members. “

The report goes on to say that the LUP funding must be allocated out of RDC accounts by no later than March 2025 or else be returned to the government. Due to this tight deadline, officers are asking for authorisation to carry out all the “necessary steps” needed to complete the project.