Plans have been put forward to relocate Hailsham Cattle Market and now the decision is with the council.

Back in 2007 plans were refused to build a supermarket on the site of Hailsham’s Cattle Market in Market Street. At the time the inspector holding the appeal against the refusal said it would pose a risk to the rural economy unless there was an ‘assured replacement’ for the market.

Since then a search has been ongoing to find an alternative location in or around Hailsham to build a new market. Now a site has been proposed to Wealden District Council - land to the west of the A22 Hailsham Bypass, off Diplocks Roundabout. The existing access point is currently serving Bushy Wood Activity Centre and Knockhatch Adventure Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans from South East Marts Ltd propose to build the market with an associated office, cafe, access, parking, and circulation.

Decision looms over Hailsham Cattle Market plans (photo from Jon Rigby)

According to the plans: “The existing facilities in Market Street are now outdated in terms of equipment and buildings, with restricted parking and circulation space adding to traffic congestion in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed site will provide sufficient space for a new ‘state of the art’ market that will prioritise animal welfare; the safety of users and operational efficiency. It will act as a hub for the farming community providing a range of services and help to sustain a robust and diverse agricultural economy in the region."

Many letters have been submitted by residents against the plans. Knockhatch Adventure Park and Bushy Wood Activity Centre are also against the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, East Sussex Highways have objected to the plans due to ‘too many transport concerns and highway safety issues’. Arlington Parish Council and Hailsham Town Council are both against the plans, and National Highways recommend the planning permission isn’t granted.

However, the Environment Agency has no objection as long as the development is carried out in accordance with the submitted flood risk assessment.

Now the date has passed for comments to be made while the application is under assessment. According to Wealden District Council, a decision will be made after the May elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad