Deer rescued from a tight spot in West Sussex by RSPCA

By Connor Gormley
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 08:27 BST
RSPCA volunteers have rescued a distressed deer in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

The animal, which survived the incident with only a few superficial injuries, was stuck behind a metal fence on Birches Industrial Estate in East Grinstead on Friday morning (May 31.)

Working with the fire service, animal rescue officer Chloe Wilson helped cut away the fence and rescue the deer.

“The deer was a big boy so we have no idea how they managed to squeeze into such a tight gap,” she said. “After we cut the gate away, I checked the deer over and he had superficial wounds, which I treated on the scene before letting him go - he ran off so fast I didn’t get a chance to say bye!”

Thankfully, the deer was freed with only superficial injuries.

Members of the public who see a trapped animal are advised to visit the RSPCA website for information on what to do.

The RSPCA has launched a new campaign For Every Kind, urging people to care about the lives of every animal and carry out one million acts of kindness for animals to mark its 200th anniversary. To find out your kind of kindness and turn it into action for animals visit rspca.org.uk/everykind.

