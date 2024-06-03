Deer rescued from a tight spot in West Sussex by RSPCA
The animal, which survived the incident with only a few superficial injuries, was stuck behind a metal fence on Birches Industrial Estate in East Grinstead on Friday morning (May 31.)
Working with the fire service, animal rescue officer Chloe Wilson helped cut away the fence and rescue the deer.
“The deer was a big boy so we have no idea how they managed to squeeze into such a tight gap,” she said. “After we cut the gate away, I checked the deer over and he had superficial wounds, which I treated on the scene before letting him go - he ran off so fast I didn’t get a chance to say bye!”
Members of the public who see a trapped animal are advised to visit the RSPCA website for information on what to do.
