Photo: Eddie MitchellPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
‘Severe delays’ of up to ten minutes and more have been reported on the A27 outside Brighton this afternoon (April 11), as road works continue.

The works started on Tuesday, (April 8) and are expected to last until June, with drivers warned to expect delays thanks to a 50mph speed limit.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We need to do drainage, barrier replacement and resurfacing works on the A27 between the Patcham Interchange and A27 Lewes Road.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton

3. Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton

Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:A27BrightonNational Highways
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice