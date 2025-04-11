Delays as road works continue on A27 outside Brighton

The works started on Tuesday, (April 8) and are expected to last until June, with drivers warned to expect delays thanks to a 50mph speed limit.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We need to do drainage, barrier replacement and resurfacing works on the A27 between the Patcham Interchange and A27 Lewes Road.”
