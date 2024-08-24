Delays between Gatwick Airport and Purley resolved, Southern Railway confirms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disruption caused by a stretch of defective track between Gatwick Airport and Purley has now ended, a spokesperson for Southern Rail has confirmed.

The disruption, which took place earlier today (August 24), from approximately 1.28pm onwards, led to delays of up to ten minutes for passengers travelling between Gatwick Airport and Purley.

Customers who experienced delays longer than 15 minutes may be eligible for delay repay, accessible online.

The delays are resolved as of 3.31pm.