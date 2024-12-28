Delays continue at Gatwick Airport as fog sets in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Departures and arrivals at Gatwick Airport were delayed for hours at a time yesterday (December 27), as heavy fog settled on the runways – and it looks like problems will continue today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The murky conditions settled in yesterday, leading to cancelations and delays at both Heathrow and Gatwick, and shows little sign of abating today, with the MET Office reporting that thick fog could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some places.

With nearly twenty flights cancelled at Gatwick, and dozens experiencing delays of several hours or more, passengers have taken to X - formerly Twitter – to vent, share their feelings, and look for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not an amazing day for travel, wrote X user @RobTravelExpert yesterday. “Delays of up to an hour for flights at @Gatwick_Airport due to fog and reduced take-off and landing rates. Numerous rail cancellations nationwide - check before travel Delays on @Eurostar after a train broke down earlier.”

Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images.

"We have been waiting on a bus for 1 hour having experienced 3 aborted landings at 2 airports other than Gatwick,” adds @GingerFlex, following a difficult journey yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport confirmed that air traffic restrictions will remain in place today, adding “Some flights may be delayed throughout the day. “London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Motorists have also been warned to take care on the roads as foggy conditions persist, with National Highways reminding road users to use dipped headlights, demisters and wipers if they encounter foggy conditions while travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foggy patches and overcast skies are set to continue for most of the rest of today (December 28), according to BBC weather forecasts, but will start to break up as the night sets in. The clouds look set to continue to break up tomorrow, with more frequent light spells as the day progresses, meaning tomorrow could well be better for many airline passengers.