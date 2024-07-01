Delays reported between East Grinstead and Oxted after trespasser apprehended on the railway
Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected on services between Oxted and East Grinstead this evening (July 01), Southern Railway has said.
The announcement comes after British Transport Police apprehended a trespasser who caused the initial disruption.
Some services may be revised so customers are urged to keep an eye out for announcements on the platform. Ticket acceptance is still in place on alternative routes, but it may now be quicker to wait for the train, a spokesperson has said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.