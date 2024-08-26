Delays reported on A23 outside Brighton due to rolled over car
Traffic delays have been reported outside Brighton this morning (August 26), due to a rolled over car on the A23.
Initial reports, published on AA Route Planner suggest the incident took place at 8.16am, and continues to impact traffic, with traffic queuing northbound on London Road at the A273 while recovery work takes place.
