"Delicious" season of jazz lunches and dinners coming up at The Hawth in Crawley

JAVAJAM

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “There are jazz lunches where you can enjoy fantastic music alongside a traditional roast and evening dinners offering a two-course meal and a jazz club ambience in the Spotlight restaurant.

Sunday, September 18, 12noon-2.30pm: jazz lunch – Mike Hatchard and Chris Dean.

“Accomplished pianist and vocalist Mike Hatchard with renowned trombonist Chris Dean play and sing a varied and entertaining selection of jazz standards.

“Mike Hatchard’s extraordinarily diverse career includes touring America as Cleo Laine's accompanist, as a member of the John Dankworth Quintet and many years as Matt Monro's musical director.

“Chris Dean, leader of the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, is also a formidable vocalist with a star-studded career playing with Streisand, Sinatra, Quincy Jones, Nelson Riddle, George Shearing, Michael Buble, Mancini, Michel Legrand, Mel Torme and Shirley Bassey to name just a few!”

Friday, October 7, 7-9.30pm: evening jazz dinner with Peggy Met Ella.

“Sarah Moule and Shireen Francis return to the Hawth with their celebration of the two great singers, Peggy Lee and Ella Fitzgerald, from the purr of Black Coffee to the infectious swing of The Lady Is A Tramp and Cheek To Cheek. Together with Ronnie Scott pianist Simon Wallace they deliver favourites such as Summertime, That Old Black Magic and Fever plus some lesser-known gems.”

Sunday, October 16 12 noon-2.30pm: jazz lunch – Jo Fooks & Ted Beament.

“Saxophonist Jo Fooks and pianist Ted Beament who both played in Humphrey Lyttelton’s band perform an entertaining and varied set of standards as well as tracks of their own.”

Sunday, November 20, 12 noon-2.30pm: jazz lunch – Magdalena Reising & Shane Hill.

“Harpist Magdalena and guitarist Shane’s repertoire includes popular classical and folk themes as well as the great American Songbook Jazz and Latin standards. They have performed at Ronnie Scott's, 606 Club, Park Lane Hilton, The Café de Paris in the UK. Tonight they will be joined by Terry Seabrook at the piano.”

Friday, December 16, 7-9.30pm: Christmas evening jazz dinner – JAVAJAM

“JAVAJAM include a selection of seasonal favourites in this Christmas Special Jazz Dinner.

“Sarah-Jane Hassell has worked extensively in the West End including The Mistress in Evita, Cosette in Les Miserables and Ellen in Miss Saigon. The popular trio features pianist Roger Lewin and Phil Brown on sax and flute.”