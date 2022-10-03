Delight as Bognor Regis mayor visits primary school
Councillor John Barrett, the mayor of Bognor Regis, visited South Bersted Primary School last Thursday to present badges to junior governors and school council representatives.
The school spent much of last week focusing on fundamental British values, particularly democracy, as Year Six students put themselves forward for positions in the school council.
Each student gave presentations to the whole school, explaining the qualities which made them well suited to leadership and how they had demonstrated those qualities during their time at the school
The winners were revealed on Thursday, after students and staff cast their votes. Afterwards, the newly elected junior governors, alongside the new school council representatives from each class, were presented with their badges by Councillor John Barrett and his partner, Ms Carole Brett.
Cllr Barrett has visited the school several times in the past year, presenting the winners of a runner bean competition with their certificates back in July.
“Words cannot describe how much pleasure we got from the visit to South Bersted Primary School,” he said. “It is clear that the children enjoy being at the school and this is evident from the smiles on their faces. We were thrilled to have been able to take a tour of the school during our visit and see the wonderful outside areas. We particularly liked the prayer spaces and feel it is so important that children have a space where they can go to reflect and pray. The happy faces at South Bersted Primary are a result of the hard work of the school staff. We hope to visit again in the future.”