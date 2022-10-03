Delight as Bognor Regis mayor visits primary school

“Words cannot describe how much pleasure we got from the visit to South Bersted Primary School,” he said. “It is clear that the children enjoy being at the school and this is evident from the smiles on their faces. We were thrilled to have been able to take a tour of the school during our visit and see the wonderful outside areas. We particularly liked the prayer spaces and feel it is so important that children have a space where they can go to reflect and pray. The happy faces at South Bersted Primary are a result of the hard work of the school staff. We hope to visit again in the future.”