The launch of Terry’s Place, which offers respite and support for carers and loved ones, welcomed members of the public, local charities and the Mayor of Chichester.

Operations manager, Lisa Kail, said: “It was a really amazing turnout.

“The response from people who attended was so positive and they all said somewhere like Terry’s Place is so needed.”

The Mayor Chichester Councillor Julian Joy cuts the ribbon accompanied by Tania Jeffery, Trustee. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

With self-neglect being a common issue faced by carers, one of the main objectives at the charity is to prevent a crisis.

Lisa said: "It’s just reaching out to those guys and supporting them with empowerment, knowledge and rest.

“Just giving them information and education about what’s actually happening is enough sometimes.”

Sessions are led by the visitor and carer to tailor the support to each individual’s needs.

Connie Jeffery has her nails done by Shirley Twigg. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Lisa said: “There’s no real structure, we just come along and we just be.”

Since its opening, carers and their loved ones have benefitted from pet therapy and have had manicures and pedicures at Terry’s Place.

The team is made up of people with a range of expertise and occupational backgrounds – including nursing, social care and law – who, together, offer a whole avenue of support.

Terry’s Place provides a range of services including: social support and companionship, respite day care, stimulating sensory activities, nourishing home cooked food, signposting for families and access to community care specialists.

Exterior of Terry's Place. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

The charity is offering new visitors an introductory day or half-day to experience the ‘unique’ day centre environment and meet the team, giving carers peace of mind that their loved one will be in safe hands.

The highly experienced care team at Terry’s Place will also be available for families and carers needing advice in caring for their loved ones, providing information or giving access to their network of community health professionals.

In the future, the charity aims to expand to open up in more locations ‘so more people can benefit from all the joy Terry’s Place can bring’.

The team is also encouraging people to get involved by volunteering.

Interior of Terry's Place. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

For more information, visit: www.terrysplace.org or call 01243 682060.