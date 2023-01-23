Plans to bring an established boutique tearoom and eatery to North Street have stirred excitement among Chichester residents.

Last week this newspaper revealed plans to turn the former Patisserie Valerie site in the Buttermarket into a boutique tearoom.

The site has been empty since 2019 and hopes that Joanna’s Boutique Tearooms, which has a successful branch in Storrington, have been shared on social media.

North Street, Chichester

Beckie Jenkins wrote: “This will be an absolute asset to Chichester! Joanna’s in Storrington is one of a kind. It’s an independent business, will employ local people and give an empty space life again! Good-luck to them! Businesses, especially independent ones need all the support they can get at the moment.”

Carol Valler said: “Ooh, love Joanna’s in Storrington, can’t wait for this one to open, a tea shop with service no queuing and having to help yourself.”

A number of readers did suggest there are too many café-style venues in the city centre – but expressed their excitement at the news.

Poppy Tu added: “Personally I think Chichester is flooded with coffee shops but this is a tea shop and if it’s anything like the one in Storrington it will be a roaring success. It reminds me of Betty’s in Harrogate. It’s got a great buzz, it’s always very busy and it serves the best afternoon tea in West Sussex. Good luck with this venture, I’m super excited for you.”

Kim Ayling said: “Although it would have been good to see a different type of shop arrive it’s good to see empty spaces being filled… Chichester does feel like it’s regenerating with the Ivy, Flannels, and the new shop in Monsoon. All good for the town.”

Other changes in North Street include the imminent arrival of The Sty in Chi which is filling the empty unit where The Exclusive Cake Shop and Vintage Tea Rooms used to be,

