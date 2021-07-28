Delight for Lewes leavers as school prom goes ahead
There was plenty of delight as leavers at Priory School went ahead with their prom after weeks of waiting to see if the coronavirus restrictions would allow.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 10:22 am
After rearranging the date at least once, the Lewes school held this year’s glittering event in the national suite at East Sussex National Hotel on Thursday July 22.
It was enjoyed by 170 students and 20 staff.
All pictures by Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes.
