Deliveroo offers unique service to those staying in Brighton over the August Bank Holiday weekend
The delivery service has launched Deliveroo HOP, which allows residents in the East Sussex city to order inflatable paddling pools for just £9.99 and water slides for £12.99.
The service is also available in Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge, Manchester and across London.
To order, customers can search for the nearest participating Deliveroo HOP store on the app and add their favourite product to their basket.
Aisha Jefferson at Deliveroo said: “With the temperature finally on the rise and a much-needed bank holiday weekend on the horizon, we’ve spotted increased searches across the app for summer themed- products such as ice cream, BBQ essentials, and suncream. As a result, we’re catering to growing consumer demand for summer items by adding paddling pools and water slides, available to order from Deliveroo HOP. No matter the British weather, we want to help locals dive into the bank holiday weekend at the click of a button, without leaving the house.”
Customers can also discover a wide range of picky bits and BBQ essentials on Deliveroo HOP, with free delivery with any order over £20.