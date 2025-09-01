Dementia care at Haviland House and Linfield House

At Guild Care, we are proud to provide a forever home for people living with dementia, whether they join us at Caer Gwent, Linfield House or Haviland House.

In this article, we take a closer look at our dementia care at Linfield House and Haviland House specifically and find out more about what makes it unique.

Person-centred nursing

All Guild Care homes include 24/7 nursing care as standard, which is tailored to suit individual residents and can adapt as their needs change. We know that dementia is a journey, and we plan our care to help residents navigate each step of the way. Our charitable status allows us to reinvest back into our homes, and we are always looking at the latest innovations in dementia care, as well as regularly upgrading our facilities to provide some of the best possible surroundings.

Kerri Sparrowe, care needs co-ordinator and dementia lead at Haviland House, with Wendy

Haviland House, our purpose-built dementia care home, celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and has been thoughtfully designed into five households, each tailored to a specific stage of dementia. Every household features spacious en-suite bedrooms, a dining room, lounges with a homely feel, themed areas and bathing facilities. These spaces promote familiarity and independence, ensuring residents feel supported and cared for.

Surroundings to suit your needs

Jolanta Harbuz, Linfield House home manager, says: “At Linfield House, our suites can accommodate residents at different stages of their dementia journey, so that their nursing care and surroundings can be adapted to meet their needs. An initial assessment determines where they are best suited, then we constantly assess any changes and adapt their care accordingly.

“There are a number of carefully designed communal areas, such as our tea room. This is a welcoming place where residents who have dementia can enjoy time with friends and family. We also have a large activities room on the first floor. Both provide a space for people to relax, safe in the knowledge that our nurses are on hand, 24/7.”

Guild Care's Linfield House home in Worthing

Continuity of care

We have high staffing levels and strong retention rates, providing familiarity and reassurance to residents and their loved ones. Kerri Sparrowe, care needs co-ordinator and dementia lead at Haviland House, says this is one of the reasons why Guild Care is unique.

Kerri explains: “In some homes, care will be spread across a large number of people - including district nurses - so small changes in a resident’s behaviour can go unnoticed. Here, we have round-the-clock nursing and continuity with our in-house staff, so we get to know residents really well and can spot even subtle changes, adapting our care plans accordingly.”

She adds: “We provide dementia training to all team members, which includes a bespoke programme – I’m Still Me – which I co-wrote with a colleague. At the heart of the training, it’s about recognising the individual behind the condition – getting to know their story and their unique circumstances so we can care for them in the best possible way. Everyone in our care has a rich history and many stories to tell. It's a privilege that we have the opportunity to learn more about them and their lives.”

To find out more about dementia care or to enquire about any Guild Care homes and our special offers, please call our customer relationship team on 01903 327327, email [email protected] or visit guildcare.org.