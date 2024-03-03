Dementia Friendly Choir growing in Storrington
and live on Freeview channel 276
"We believe that singing is good for our health and well-being," says the choir's leader, cognitive stimulation therapist, Ric Gray.
"We are a very welcoming social group that meets monthly to socialise and sing together. We don't take ourselves too seriously and we- sing popular songs from across the years. There is no audition or music scores, we are dementia friendly and our aim is to provide a safe, encouraging, fun-filled session to which all are invited.
"Everybody is extremely friendly and welcoming", says befriender Jill Kennedy. I have never been in a choir before, but I can't believe how great I feel at the end of the morning. You meet new friends, exchange experiences, help each other and leave with a huge smile on your face."
"While the majority of us are subject to some memory loss", says octogenarian Brian Kelley, "it's good to know that those living with dementia are able to enjoy popular songs of the 20th century. Glancing round during the singing one can see that every face is absorbed and every larynx in full flow.
Our leader, Ric, is a skilled professional with a lovely voice - an excellent choir master with the right sense of humour for one in that position."
"The choir was launched by Trinity Methodist Church to meet an identified need and, although a secular activity, forms part of the church's mission to make a difference in the community", says choir administrator Robert Gamble.
"We usually meet on the last Wednesday of the month for 90 minutes, starting with coffee and a chat at 1030. Anyone interested can contact me at [email protected] or 07958 232874.