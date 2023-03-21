There is good news for all those living at home with dementia and those who care for them. Themuch-acclaimed dementia singing project Raise Your Voice is coming to Burgess Hill and we arelooking for new members to join the Free singing group.

Founded at Glyndebourne, but now an independent charity, Raise Your Voice is a fortnightly gathering for singing, creative music activities and making friends.

It’s been well documented how music reaches part of the brain that may seem lost, but there are many other benefits music and singing bring too, especially enhancing well-being and lifting mood.

The joy this brings to all participants is heart-warming to witness. “It is the only time mum and I equally have fun together and we can sing the songs at home afterwards.”

Dementia singing project Raise Your Voice

“You lift our spirits every time and we wouldn’t miss coming along.”

“I saw my husband smile for the first time in months and it really cheered us up.”

Project leaders, Jane Haughton and Lucy Rackham are professional musicians with great experience working with community choirs. Their warm sense of fun facilitates every member of the group to join in, the sessions are gentle, light hearted and the range of music includes something to appeal to everyone.

Sessions will start on Thursday 27 th April at the Salvation Army Hall, Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill and will take place fortnightly in term times. Each session starts with refreshments at 10.30am, followed by an hour of singing and creative music which ends at 12 noon. A team of volunteers will support each session so that carers can relax and enjoy themselves too. All sessions are Free and we will do occasional fundraising events in order to offer this as a free service.

If this sounds just right for you or someone you know then please contact us via email; [email protected] and reserve a place in the new Burgess Hill group. We very much look forward to welcoming you.