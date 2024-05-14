Dementia Support CEO comments on Light Up Chichester event
The event is also looking to raise awareness of Sage House, which is a dementia hub run by local charity Dementia Support. The service provides what is described as life-changing support to families affected by the illness.
Dementia is not a specific disease but is a term used for the reduced ability to remember, think and make decisions in normal day-to-day life. According to figures by the NHS, more than 944,000 people in the UK have the illness. 1 in 11 people over the age of 65 have dementia, with the number increasing as people are living longer.
Sally Tabbner, CEO of Dementia Support says: “Dementia will affect 1 in 2 of us in our lifetimes, whether that is caring for someone with dementia or developing the condition ourselves. It is so important that people of all ages understand dementia and know where they can access local support should they ever need it.
"At Sage House, we use a positive and proactive approach to help families live well with dementia, and raising awareness with events such as Light Up Chichester during Dementia Action Week will help as many people as possible benefit from our unique services.”
The Chichester BID also released a statement, that read: “We want to shed light on the estimated 17,500 people living with dementia in West Sussex and help them access the vital support they deserve in Tangmere.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.