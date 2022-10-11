Demolished buildings and exploding tanks: Eastbourne charity worker's Ukraine visit

Simon Rooksby from Computers for Charities (CfC) was in Ukraine for three weeks in September as he carried out first aid duties. Mr Rooksby said this included helping where he could while rebuilding and repairing towns in the Eastern end of the country.

The Eastbourne charity worker added: “My background is medical and it is about people, so in Ukraine I never volunteer, I get a request saying, ‘Can you come and look at this or look at that’. I get a request from a particular area asking me to come out and put some insight into how the war is affecting them.”

Mr Rooksby told of the moment his group was spotted by a Russian tank.

Simon Rooksby (left) in Ukraine

He said: “This tank appeared and you don’t have a reaction because there was nowhere we could go. We were very fortunate that the Ukrainians managed to sort it.

“How long we had this situation go on for? I don’t know because you just freeze and you are weighing up what the odds are.”

Mr Rooksby said he also interacted with people who showed their appreciation that he had come to Ukraine to help.

As many people in Eastbourne look to help Ukraine at the moment, Mr Rooksby has encouraged residents to support the organisations that are going in and out of the country.

Abandoned tanks in Ukraine

He said: “Unfortunately a lot of stuff that has gone [and been donated], because of corruption, has been sold on.

“My concern for these people, especially the poorer people, is that they can get through the winter okay.

“I think it is very important that they do not get forgotten.

“It’s hard because people forget quite easily, whether its a good thing or a bad thing.”

Mr Rooksby explained that he was also shocked to see the difference between different areas in Ukraine. The charity worker said despite his experiences he also saw people going to the cinema and going on bus tours.

