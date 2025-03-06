Demolition of Bognor Regis theatre's north side complete as multi-million pound refurb continues

The demolition of Alexandra Theatre’s north elevation is complete, Arun District Council has said, as work on the £15 million refurbishment continues.

It’s just one of several updates issued by the council as work continues, with contractors Neilcott confirming that they have also removed the foundations to the north elevation and backfilled for support and stability, installed steel supports to the ground floor toilets, designed a piling mat to ensure sufficient stability and reliability to operate piling rigs, and completed the installation of of protective structures to the Place St Maur.

Over the next few weeks, contractors will be continuing with enabling work, intended to facilitate further improvements. This will include installing the designed piling mat and underpinning the theatre to strengthen its foundations.

It’s all part of a £15 million project, with £12.9 million coming from central government and a further £3 million from Arun District Council itself. Expected to open next year, the new and improved theatre will increase seating from 357 seats to 386 and improve sightlines in the main auditorium. It will also introduce five purpose-built studios intended to host private and public functions, and exhibitions. They will also be equipped to broadcast performances on the mainstage, in a move intended to increase the theatre’s seating capacity.

The multi-million pound refurb is due for completion next year.

It’s hoped the improvements, which include provisions for a front-facing cafe, will vastly improve the theatre-going experience, drawing in guests from Bognor Regis and further afield, cementing the Alexandria Theatre as the heart of cultural life in Bognor Regis for years to come