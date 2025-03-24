The teachers’ union, the National Education Union (NEU), organised the protest, which took place on Saturday (March 22) at Wellington Place.

The move came after Hastings and Rye MP, Helena Dollimore, said in January that The University of Brighton Academies Trust (UBAT) will no longer be running the eight schools in Hastings and St Leonards.

The schools in UBAT include West St Leonards Primary Academy, Dudley Infant Academy, The Baird Primary Academy, Churchwood Primary Academy, Robsack Wood Primary Academy and Silverdale Primary Academy, as well as Hastings Academy and St Leonards Academy.

In January Ms Dollimore said she had been raising ‘problems’ with the trust ‘at the highest levels’ since she was elected last July.

At Saturday’s demonstration James Ellis, NEU lead representative for local schools, said: “Last year I was called into a meeting with my headteacher and I was told there were some fairly serious spending cuts coming our way.

“It turned out that the problem was not our school or our school leadership, the problem we had was that the academy trust was taking a huge amount of money and using it on a bloated central team. We pushed back and we wanted to say that this was an absolutely unacceptable use of public money.

“The University of Brighton Academies Trust was taking an average of 14 percent of school budgets and in some cases they were taking up to 25 percent of a school's budget to pay for their central team in Hastings.

“They were spending nearly a million pounds on marketing. It's an absolute farce.”

County councillor Godfrey Daniel read out a message from Hastings MP Helena Dollimore, who was unable to be at Saturday’s event.

The message said: “Like everyone else I was horrified to hear the trust was taking a whopping 20 per cent of the government grant meant for our local schools.

“Frontline education and staffing suffered and young people in our community were losing out as a result.

“As soon as I was elected as our MP in July I began raising problems with UBAT at the highest levels with government ministers and in parliament and called for this financial model and shocking state of affairs to end.

“The dissolution of UBAT announced in January is a vindication of what parents, teachers and pupils have been working for.

“Like everyone else here I feel very strongly that the voice of our community must be listened to in the process to determine who will now run our local schools."

Last April, the then Hastings MP, Sally-Ann Hart called for the academies trust to return ‘millions’ of pounds which she said have been ‘diverted away from our students into coffers in Brighton’.

Her comments came after she made a Freedom of Information request.

A spokesperson for UBAT said in January that its Board of Trustees informed the Department for Education of their desire to seek to transfer the academies in the trust to other academy trusts.

The spokesperson added: “The trust will be working closely with the Department for Education over the months that come to seek the right trusts for academies to join, and to give stability and continuity to all our stakeholders through the time of change.”

