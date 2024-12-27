The fundraising beer race took place on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) at 1pm to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

Organisers said on Facebook that the event was ‘truly brilliant’. They said: “What a brilliant day. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

The annual event, which was started by Ray Gower in 2015, sees revellers purchasing a pint of beer at The Stand Up Inn before running with it along the lane off Lindfield High Street.

The JustGiving fundraising page has raised more than £500 so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/ray-gower-1733053783909 to donate.

Ray said on his JustGiving page: “In 2015 I started a fun beer race down Denman’s Lane in Lindfield among friends and family on Boxing Day to get us out of the house. Since then it has grown into an annual community event with people racing along the lane trying to keep beer in their glass dressed in Christmas fancy dress. In 2018 I started raising money for a different charity each year. This year we are raising funds for the wonderful charity Breast Cancer Now. Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure.”

This story will be updated as more photos come in.

1 . Denman's Lane Dash The Denman's Lane Dash took place in Lindfield on Boxing Day 2024 Photo: Denman's Lane Dash

2 . Denman's Lane Dash Denman's Lane Dash organiser Ray Gower in Lindfield on Boxing Day 2024 Photo: Denman's Lane Dash

3 . Denman's Lane Dash The Stand Up Inn in Lindfield on Boxing Day 2024 Photo: Denman's Lane Dash

4 . Denman's Lane Dash The Stand Up Inn in Lindfield on Boxing Day 2024 Photo: Denman's Lane Dash