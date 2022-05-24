Depot, the award-winning independent three-screen cinema & restaurant, will be holding a host of unique special events to mark five years since opening its doors to the public – starting on May 28 and running through until June 29.

Carmen Slijpen, the founder, director and programmer of Depot, said: “It certainly has been an extraordinary five years, with 2017 feeling both like a lifetime ago as well as no time at all.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think I speak for us all here when I say that we couldn’t be more ecstatic at how welcoming and supportive the community in Lewes has been of Depot, especially during the last two years, and we only hope that we have been as welcoming and supportive to the community in return”.

The cinema said the events in the celebratory programme will highlight the importance of Depot’s relationship with their audience over the last five years.

The cinema said the events in the celebratory programme will highlight the importance of Depot’s relationship with their audience over the last five years.

The programme of events will include – screenings of customers favourite films, as decided by a Depot audience vote; lively outdoor weekend music and street food events; Depot’s first ever free outdoor screening; a retrospective exhibition looking back over the community activities, screenings and sustainable practices that Depot has worked on over the last five years; a film quiz based solely on the films shown at Depot and an interactive workshop to build your own zoetrope.

Depot is a not for profit organisation, with Charitable Trust status.

Full listings and tickets for the events are available here