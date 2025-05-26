Derelict piece of land in Hastings turned into community garden
The land adjacent to Ore station, owned by Orbit Housing Association but unused for many years, is now being leased to the Friends of Ore Station.
It has been cleared of dense undergrowth over the past few months and transformed with a flower garden, vegetable patch, children’s play area, and even a small pond created.
It was officially opened on Friday (May 23) by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman.
Kevin Boorman, chair of the Friends of Ore Station and a director of the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership, said: “We had a brilliant morning. Our team led by Suz Horgan has done an incredible job, clearing then landscaping an area that had previously been a real eyesore.
“We couldn’t have done it without Orbit’s support either. They have been fantastic in letting us take over their land and turning it into a real community asset, allowing it to be used by local people and train passengers.
“We had a really good turnout of stakeholders and partners at our opening event. The Lord Lieutenant was joined by our MP Helena Dollimore, leader of Hastings Borough Council Cllr Glenn Haffenden, Mayor of Hastings Cllr Becca Horn and Sussex Police District Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Lauren Buck, along with great community rail and Hastings Borough Council representation, and managers from both Southern and Southeastern train operating companies.
“Colleagues from Network Rail’s Ore Tunnel contractors, Volker Fitzpatrick, who contributed people and resource last year to help clear the land, attended too.
“Projects like this can be really difficult, but there has been a fantastic team spirit, with true partnership working. A lot of people from a number of organisations have pulled together to create something that will really benefit local people and Ore station users.
“I am really grateful to everyone involved in turning what we thought was an initial crazy idea into reality.”
