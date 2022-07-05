Derelict South Downs cement works: Fresh plea for views

An area action plan for various housing developments at the derelict Shoreham Cement Works at Upper Beeding has been drawn up by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The options include a ‘mixed use’ scheme with employment and 400 new homes: two similar schemes with fewer houses – either 240 or 84 homes – or a ‘leisure-led’ scheme with 200 new homes.

Now Adur District Council’s executive member for regeneration is urging residents to have their say on the potential redevelopment.

The derelict Shoreham Cement Works site

The South Downs National Park Authority launched an eight-week public consultation at the start of June to find out what people want for the site.

The consultation ends on August 2 and Councillor Steve Neocleous is now calling for locals to submit their views on the long-term vision for the 109-acre site and inactive chalk quarry, which lies just over the border of Adur on both sides of the A283 towards Steyning.

He said: “The cement works is an iconic site in the area, but has been disused for too long.

"It sits in the beautiful South Downs National Park and it badly needs to be regenerated to the benefit of residents and visitors.

“This is a unique opportunity for Adur residents to have their say on the future of one of the south’s biggest brownfield sites that will deliver much-needed housing, as well as bring in new business and employment, boost leisure in the area and preserve and improve the natural habitat – all on our doorstep.”

The cement works, owned by the Dudman Group, opened at the end of the 19th century on the western part of the site next to the River Adur with the current buildings being completed in 1950.

Chalk extraction was first granted in 1946 before being extended in 1950 and 1969. The works ceased operating in 1991.

The area action plan drawn up by the South Downs National Park Authory is a mini local plan for the historic site that will guide any planning applications, based on what residents want to see in a redevelopment, including residential and commercial areas, as well as realms for wildlife and leisure.

The works are made up of five areas: Adur riverside; the current buildings and iconic 91-metre brick-lined chimney designed by cement industry leader Oscar Faber; the bowl – an amphitheatre of chalk created by cliffs; the moonscape - a lunar-like expanse of land and the clifflands that encircle the site.

Residents can submit their views via the SDNPA website where they will be asked about how the area can be developed while also conserving and enhancing the natural beauty and cultural heritage and creating new jobs.

Once the consultation has finished, a ‘Preferred Option’ version of the area action plan will be drawn up and detail any policies with which any planning application has to comply.