Desirable property: Grade 2 listed cottage for sale in medieval Sussex town that is smallest town in England

A charming and well presented Grade 11 listed cottage located within the conservation area of the Ancient Town of Winchelsea in East Sussex has come on the market.

With a history going back to the early 9th century, Winchelsea boasts an extraordinary 140 listed buildings, despite having a population of just 600 people. It claims to be the smallest town in England still to have its own Mayor and Corporation.

The Cinque Ports town stands on a hill overlooking marshland and sea. It is close the ancient town of Rye and surrounded by nature reserves and quiet beaches.

The two bedroomed property, in historic Barrack Square, is listed by Harris and Rigby at £425,000. It dates back to the 17th Century and retains many original features including exposed beams throughout. It is well presented and offered with vacant possession.

The lounge has exposed beams, a wood burning stove with exposed brick surround and hearth, oak mantle and wide oak flooring. The cream shaker style kitchen consists of range of wall and base units including integrated Lamona dishwasher, washing machine, fridge and freezer. Single electric Bosch oven with Lamona four ring gas hob with extractor fan. I has exposed beams and is part tiled with wood worktops. butler sink and mixer taps. The kitchen offers access to the garden via part glazed stable door. Triple window with views over rear garden.

Both double bedrooms have exposed beams.

The property has a pretty garden, consisting of paving and shingle for low maintenance. Mature roses, scrubs and wisteria envelope the garden, with a raised wood planter to the rear. Brick built outside storage. There is external lighting and outsid tap.

The property has a cellar. Barrack Square cellars are recorded as dating back to cc 1300's. It is accessed via the front of the property with stairs leading down offering storage.

Nearby train stations include Winchelsea and Rye mainline stations with links to Ashford International with its high speed rail service to London St Pancras in 42 minutes and Kings Cross in just 51 minutes.

Have you read? Sussex town is voted as one of the most peaceful places in the UK

Have you read? Sussex pub grows its owns bananas in its beer garden

1 . Winchelsea The 17th century property is in historic Barrack Square Photo: supplied

2 . Winchelsea Kitchen Photo: supplied

3 . Winchelsea The garden Photo: supplied

4 . Winchelsea Living room Photo: supplied

Next Page Page 1 of 4