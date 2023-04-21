Edit Account-Sign Out
Desirable property: Grade 2 listed house for sale in famous Hastings Old Town Street

​A Grade 2 listed three bedroom period house is for sale in one of the most sought after streets in Hastings Old Town. The property is being offered chain free and is packed with original features.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:21 BST

​It features wooden beans and flooring and open fireplaces. The property has a well proportioned family lounge, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, with a useful pantry and ground floor WC. To the first floor, there are three bedrooms, a family shower room/WC and there is also an additional attic room to the second floor of the property. There are many original features remaining at the property.Externally, the property has an enclosed rear garden and an incredibly useful detached home office/workshop.

It is on the market with Just Property, who are inviting offers over £500,000.

The house is in All Saints Street

1. All Saints Street

The house is in All Saints Street Photo: supplied

One of the open fireplaces

2. All Saints Street

One of the open fireplaces Photo: supplied

The garden area and outbuilding

3. All Saints Street

The garden area and outbuilding Photo: supplied

The spacious kitchen

4. All Saints Street

The spacious kitchen Photo: supplied

