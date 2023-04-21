Desirable property: Grade 2 listed house for sale in famous Hastings Old Town Street

​It features wooden beans and flooring and open fireplaces. The property has a well proportioned family lounge, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, with a useful pantry and ground floor WC. To the first floor, there are three bedrooms, a family shower room/WC and there is also an additional attic room to the second floor of the property. There are many original features remaining at the property.Externally, the property has an enclosed rear garden and an incredibly useful detached home office/workshop.