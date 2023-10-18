Desirable property: Iconic Old Town house has some of the best views in Hastings

The property offers beautifully presented and deceptively spacious accommodation arranged over three floors. To the ground floor there is an entrance hallway, kitchen-breakfast room, separate dining room with bi-fold doors leading onto a sun terrace where you can enjoy a blend of inside/ outside living, bedroom and utility room. To the first floor is a spacious lounge with bio fuel fireplace which leads onto a truly exceptional sun room which also boasts a beautiful outlook over the Old Town and to the sea, separate home office/ sitting room which could also be utilised as a fifth bedroom with Juliette Balcony and shower room.To the second floor, there are three double bedrooms, all of which benefit from views. The master bedroom also has access to its own en-suite shower room in addition to the main family bathroom.Externally the property boasts a private and secluded terrace which enjoys a southerly aspect and is considered ideal for seating and entertaining, whilst to the front there is off road parking.A real selling point of this property is its amazing location on the outskirts of Hastings historic Old Town being within just a short stroll to the beach and boutique shops, bars and restaurants that the Old Town has to offer, whilst also being within easy reach of Hastings town centre with its mainline railway station.